The national weather service confirmed that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) remains active over the country, significantly destabilizing the atmosphere over Costa Rica.

On the other hand, tropical storm Alberto was formed 90 km east of the Yucatan peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, as a result of the rapid intensification of the low pressure system that was being followed up.

The forecast by the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional(IMN) as the subtropical storm directly impacts the southeast coast of the United States today (Sunday), among other atmospheric aspects, the Intertropical Convergence Zone, very active, will continue over the country, which is why a strong rainy activity is anticipated both for today.

From strong showers to thunderstorms are anticipated in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) that includes Alajuela, Heredia, San José, Cartago); the Northern Zone (La Fortuna de San Carlos, Ciudad Quesada, Upala, Los Chiles, Sarapiquí and surroundings); and the mountainous sectors and neighborhoods of the Caribbean (Guápiles, Guácimo, Siquirres, Matina, Blanco River, La Estrella Valley, Talamanca and surroundings), with accumulated rains of between 30-60mm and maximums of 80mm.

In the case of the Central Pacific (Jacó, Parrita, Quepos, Zona de los Santos and surroundings) and South Pacific (San Isidro del General, Buenos Aires, Palmar, Coto Brus, Golfito, Osa Peninsula and surroundings), the rain activity will be strong with accumulated 20-40 and maximum of 50 mm.

As regards to Guanacaste (Abangares, Bagaces, Cañas, Tilarán, Tempisque, La Cruz, Liberia, Nicoya Peninsula and surroundings), estimate is accumulated rains of of 40-60mm and maximums of 80mm.

For tonight, the most intense rains will be concentrated in the North Zone and Guanacaste.

The IMN recommends:

Extreme caution in areas prone to landslides mainly in the Pacific

Maintain alert due to flash floods in vulnerable sectors and urban areas, mainly in the GAM, Central Pacific, Pacific and North Zone.

Take shelter in a safe place in case of thunderstorm or strong gusts of wind near the storm clouds, as well as caution for possible falling of tree branches, and power lines among others.

Be attentive to the weather warnings of the IMN that are published in: Twitter: @IMNCR, Facebook: National Meteorological Institute.

For the latest weather conditions in your area and in the country, visit the IMN website: Imn.ac.cr