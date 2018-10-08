Torrential rain in Central America that caused floods and landslides have killed nine people in just a few days, rescue and emergency authorities across the region said on Sunday.

Heavy rains that began on Thursday have battered countries from Guatemala to Costa Rica, and prompted a landslide in Honduras that killed two children and their mother while they were sleeping.

The rain destroyed houses and crops and forced thousands to leave their homes for temporary shelters.

In total, six people were killed in Honduras and 7,000 evacuated their homes, local authorities said.

In Nicaragua, three people lost their lives, one missing and thousands of people were affected mostly in the regions of the Pacific coast and some parts of Central Nicaragua.

The head of El Salvador’s civil protection agency said two people were killed, one after a tree fell on a car, and 10 others were injured by a wall that collapsed.

In Costa Rica, almost 3,000 people had to be housed in shelters, as the storm battered the Pacific coast of Guanacaste and Puntarenas provinces.