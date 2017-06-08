Heavy rains, starting in morning this Wednesday affected the Central and North Pacific coast, causing a cut off of electrical and telephone services to more than 31,500 customers in Guanacaste, Isla Chira and Puntarenas.

Fallen trees caused a number of downed power lines areas such as Venado Island, Villa Caletas, Punta Leona, San Mateo, Quepos, Barranca, Vasconia, Villa Tecas, Manuel Antonio National Park , Parrita, Cóbano, Cuesta Grande de Sámara and Nosara de Nicoya.

The weather conditions of rain and choppy are hampering crews from accessing many of the affected sites, said the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) in a press release.

“We have dispatched crews to deal with damage in places where access is possible and efforts are made to enter places that were cut off by climatic conditions,” said Manuel Balmaceda, Director of Distribution and Marketing at ICE.

The rains are expected to continue into the early evening.

