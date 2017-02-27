Helicopter Tours Announced in Costa Rica

790 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Q TRAVEL – See volcanoes, beaches, mountains from the air with Nature Air, on the local airline’s “Heli Tours of Costa Rica”.

“Our new helicopter tours offer a birds-eye view of Costa Rica’s mountains, jungles and volcanoes” Alex Khajavi, Owner of Nature Air

Although not listed yet on its website, through a press release, Nature Air says it offers several tours: a fly over of the Central Valley, the Pacific coast, volcanoes and national parks and the ultimate tour, two oceans.

The Central Valley tour

About 30 minutes, leaves the Tobias Bolaños airport in Pavas and flying over Heredia City, San Pedro, Curridabat, Escazú, Santa Ana, etc. that includes Pico Blanco and the Alajuelita Cross.

Rainforest and Volcano Tour

Fly east over La Palma mountain pass to Braulio Carrillo National Park. This park has a good extension of cloud forest, waterfalls and interesting river basins. Then to Río Sucio and west over the towns of Cinchona and San Miguel de Sarapiquí up to the Hule Lagoon. This volcanic lagoon looks beautiful from a helicopter. Fly over the Rio Toro basin upstream with its beautiful waterfalls and then over the Poas Volcano where there are views of the crater. Continue over the Botos lagoon, returning over the City of Alajuela and back to the airport. The flight time is approximately 1 hour.

Three Volcanoes tour

Departing from Tobias Bolaños Airport head towards the Arenal Volcano with views of the San Carlos plains from the air, Fly around Arenal and Cerro Chato, an extinct volcanic crater and to the Hule lagoon close to San Miguel de Sarapiqui. From there fly upstream the Toro River to the Poas Volcano, Botos lagoon and up to the active crater. From there on to the Barva Volcano (extinct) with its old craters, now natural lagoons. Then descend and land at Doka Estates for a coffee tour, quick snack or just stretch your legs, before returning to San Jose. This three hour flight is a magical tour of Costa Rica!

Beach and crocodile tour

Fly from San Jose west over La Garita de Alajuela, San Pablo de Turrubares to overfly Carrara Natural Reserve. Fly to the coast starting at Herradura, Playa Escondida, Punta Leona and then to the river mouth of the Tarcoles River and upstream to the bridge where the crocodiles can be seen up close but from the air. The tour is 1 hour.

For the ultimate, the Two Oceans tour

Fly over lush forests of Braulio Carrillo National Park eastbound to Tortuguero National Park where passengers will board a boat which will provide a tour of the canals, flora and fauna of the area and even take a dip in the Caribbean! Board the helicopter again and head westward to the opposite coast, flying over Arenal Volcano and Lake Arenal, landing at Las Catalinas for lunch. Enjoy a gourmet lunch at the beach club on the ocean before taking a dip in the waters of the Pacific Ocean. The helicopter will return to San Jose and enjoy a freshly made cappuccino upon arrival. This truly unique tour is approximately 6 hours in length and will remain in your memories forever!

For more information contact Nature Air.

This page will updated when prices and dates area available.

