“I was not willing to be part of the people who try to normalize these behaviors in society, when we know they are acts that cut deep wounds in the lives of women,” the Deputy Minister of Economy, Laura Pacheco, said in a statement explaining why she filed a denuncia (criminal complaint) of sexual assault against a high-ranking former official of the Ministry of Justice.

Pacheco filed the complaint on Thursday against Julio Solís Moreira, who served as director of Promoción de la Paz y Convivencia Ciudadana (Digepaz) – Promotion of Peace.

The 32-year-old official, Master in Sociology, submitted his resignation.

“I presented myself to the Fiscalía de Género (Gender Prosecutor’s Office) to do what is a duty of to women when a person, regardless of their socioeconomic status, work or hierarchy, believes they have the freedom and power to the use of our bodies,” said the vice minister.

In the statement, Pacheco expressed her solidarity with the women who, like her, have denounced the aggressors judicially, as well as those who have not dared to do so.

“All my support to the victims who today feel fear, who have not managed to overcome acts that are deeply painful, and that due to the prejudices of society, have not been encouraged to denounce.”

“I trust in the Justice of this country, in the attention to my case and that of all the women who have raised their voices, shouting to society that we are going to stop this only if we denounce it,” Pacheco added.

Pacheco did not provide details of what occurred with Solis.

The Ministra de Justicia y Paz, Marcia González, confirmed the denuncia is against Solís and that she accepted his resignation.

“I am respectful of the division of powers and I have full confidence that the Courts of Justice,” said Gonzalez.

The accusation follows two formal sexual assault complaints against two-time Costa Rican president and Nobel Laureate Oscar Arias. For now, seven other women have accused the former president of sexual abuse or harassment.

Related