The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – reported 27 families in Caldera were affected Monday by the high tide on Monday.

The high tide began rising at 4:00 am Monday and within minutes had flooded the low lying area of the small Pacific coast community, including the section of the highway that connects the city of Puntarenas to the Ruta 27.

Many lost everything.

The CNE set up a shelter for the affected, who are concerned about returning to what is left of their homes, in fear of a high time today (Tuesday).

Images from Accidentes de Costa Rica Facebook page Monday.

