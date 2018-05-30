As if history was being repeated, but in this case in Englan, the Costa Rican national team again called “poor Costa Rica” in the group in which they will play in the World Cup 2018.

Four years ago the Uruguayan media said of the Ticos “Costa Pobre” for being in the so-called group of death, and on May 25 the English media, The Essential Daily Briefing, used the same words.

The publication made an analysis of the groups of the World Cup in Russia. When describing Group E – Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica, “Serbia are a better side than they’ve been for a while, but Brazil and Switzerland should find this group relatively straightforward. Poor Costa Rica.”

One would’ve thought that English media would’ve learnt the lesson from 4 years ago… @LouisAlexDore pic.twitter.com/5pzduW404R — Juan Carlos Hidalgo (@jchidalgo) May 25, 2018

In 2014, La Sele proved everyone wrong. Will they repeat and maybe even better that in 2018? Stay tuned.