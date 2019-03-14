Costa Rica is known as a tropical paradise. Being closer to the equator, it has been classified as a tropical country, meaning hot.

But just take a look at the following minimum temperatures recorded on March 14, 2019, by the IMN – the national weather service:

The maximum temperatures recorded on March 13, 2019:

To change your weather in Costa Rica simply move to another of the 12 climate zones and/or change your elevation.

For the latest weather conditions in Costa Rica, check out the IMN on Twitter.

