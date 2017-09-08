As Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and Floridians ready for Irma’s potential landfall, how will it affect Costa Rica?

Although Hurricane Irma will not directly impact Costa Rica, experts say the Central and South Pacific regions will most likely be affected by an increase in rainfall and, at the moment, do not rule out that it may also have an influence in the Central Valley.

“If Hurricane Irma passes between Florida and Cuba with the intensity it currently has (a Category 5) will affect Costa Rica on Saturday and Sunday with rainfall of between 100 and 150 liters per square meter for up to 24 hours,” explained Diego Naranjo, meteorologist at the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional de Costa Rica (IMN).

Naranjo explained that the indirect impact of the hurricane will depend on its behavior, so strict monitoring will be maintained.

Meanwhile, Omar Lizano, oceanographer at the Cimar, the Center for Research in Marine Sciences and Limnology, expects a tidal surge – abnormal rises in sea levels, more than the natural tidal rise starting Friday, getting stronger by Sunday and large waves crashing against Pacific beaches.

Lizano said we can expect, starting on Sunday, on most Costa Rican coasts, wind bursts of between 30 and 40 kilometers per hour. “(…) Forecasts indicate that there will be a mixture of bottom swells and local waves, especially for Sunday and Monday,” said Lizano.

The expert added that in the Pacific the waves Could reach heights of up to 2.8 meters, condition that could vary depending on the acceleration of the wind, and is calling for bathers and small boats to take precautions, especially between 4 am and 6 am and the 5 pm and 7 pm, the hours of high tide.

“There is a precautionary condition (advisory) for small boats for Sunday along the entire Pacific Coast of Costa Rica and the Isla del Coco from Friday morning. The swells will start reducing starting on Tuesday,” said Lizano.

Flights to/from Costa Rica and Florida

Most definitely Hurricane Irma has already affected travel plans to and from Costa Rica and Florida destinations such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

A check on American Airlines website with multiple daily flights to/from Miami (MIA) has no flights listed until Thursday, September 14.

Same at JetBlue and Spirit with regular daily flights to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.