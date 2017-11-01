“I bought an ambulance from EBay, turned it into my home then started driving south with my puppy… Today I’m in Costa Rica and out of money,” posted on Reddit 14 days ago by ianternational.
Scrolling through the thread, ianternational says he will most likely be selling his bike in Costa Rica to cover costs of getting home.
“I’m also searching for a passenger or two to split fuel costs with,” he wrote in the post. In the latest posts he doesn’t say if he did sell it or not OR if he got a passenger or two.
Asked, “Do you regret it or us it the best thing you’ve ever done? And are you in contact with friends and family?
Answer, “Regret? Far from it. I love this, never know what’s going to happen next. I feel alive. Friends and family are along for the ride via social media and very supportive if not a bit jealous.”
Quick video tour of the ambulance conversion.
Super speed 1 minute ambulance tour. This is a working machine that has served me well but shows a little ware and tear from our travels together. I shot this today during a quick moment of sunshine in Costa Rica after battling some mold issues. That's why she's so clean and organized. Usually, she's a mess. Two guys and a dog on the road don't make the cleanest team.