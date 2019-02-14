IBM announced that it will invest US$21 million in expanding the operations of its Security Services Center in Costa Rica, which includes the extension of facilities and staff training.

With the investment the company will make during 2019, the operations center will become IBM’s largest in Latin America. In addition to the expansion of the site’s infrastructure, it was reported that new services will also be added, including incident response, forensic analysis, managed detection and response as well as X-Force Threat Management.

Matías Haidbauer, IBM Costa Rica’s cybersecurity services leader, said to Elfinancierocr.com that “… With this investment, IBM reinforces its 15-year commitment to the country by expanding the reach of our global cybersecurity capabilities driven by local talent.”

The article reviews that “… Because of IBM’s global policies, the firm did not indicate the specific number of current employees or how many positions they are requiring.”

IBM says that from this center, security events are monitored for hundreds of clients in more than 130 countries.

The company confirmed that it is looking to hire more staff and also doing internal re-skilling to meet the high demand generated by this cybersecurity service.

The company currently has open positions in areas related to cybersecurity, which can be found on Facebook and on the IBM job site.

IBM will also be at the Cinde job fair from February 22 to 25, 2019 at the Centro de Convenciones de Costa Rica (National Convention Center). More than 45 companies will be participating in the Cinde job fair.

IBM’s security operations in Costa Rica began in 2014, at its Customer Service Center located in Heredia.

