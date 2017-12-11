Costa Rica’s state-owned telecom, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) has announced a further expansion of its Kolbi branded fibre-optic service to 5 new cantons (districts) across the country as part of its commitment to connect a further 200,000 homes and businesses this year.

The new FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) lines and the corresponding IPTV (Internet Protocol television) platform and triple-play service is now available in Barva de Heredia, Quepos-Manuel Antonio, Santa Teresa, Mal Pais and El Carmen de Cobano, said ICE in statement.

Last year ICE installed 103,000 next-generation access lines offering residents in 382 districts download speeds of up to 100Mbps for voice, broadband and TV services via a hybrid (copper and fibre) network.