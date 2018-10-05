A long-time employee of the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) and another from the Imprenta Nacional (National Printer), are suspected of committing an attack against president Carlos Alvarado, on his departure from the National Theater on Wednesday.

Michael Soto, the Minister of Security, identified the ICE worker a 59-year-old with the last name Sanabria, who has worked for the state power and telecom since 1985; the other, identified by his last name Fernadez.

According to Soto, Sanabria was the person to give the president a push and Fernandez who threw at the president something that appeared to be a blunt object. It did not connect. “I don’t know if it was an egg or a stone,” said Soto.

Soto added that the two men, in addition to facing possible criminal charges, maybe face suspension or firing from their respective employers.