If The World Leaders Were Hipsters

Through the eyes of Isreali illustrator Amit Shimoni, we are able to see iconic leaders of our times as modern-day hipsters.

“I often find myself thinking about the differences between these world’s greatest leaders, their beliefs and motivations, and our self-centered generation,” says Shimoni. “The ‘Y’ generation is constantly looking at fashion and style as their way of self expression while steering away from the big ideologies. HIPSTORY wishes to reimagine the great leaders of modern history and place them in a different time and culture – ours”.

Shimoni says it was not easy to illustrate all these leaders; taking him a few months to complete the project, but the effort was all worth it. “It is my hope that this series will encourage us to reflect: upon our leaders, our society, and ourselves,” said the illustrator. He added, “Hipstory wishes not to criticize, but to shed new light on the way we think of ourselves and the figures who inspire us.”

Hipstory is a series of “colorful and exotic” portraits, as he describes them, about world leaders, dressed according to current trends.

Through Hipstory it is possible to see Vladimir Putin in a printed shirt and short sleeve and Hillary Clinton with the tips of his hair dyed purple.

Barack Obama

Santa Claus

John F. Kennedy

Mahatma Ghandi

Donald Trump

Nelson Mandela

Abraham Lincoln

Margaret Thatcher

Ronald Reagan

Hillary Clinton

Queen Elizabeth

Vladimir Putin

Che Guevara

Dalai Lama

Martin Luther King

