Residents of Limon haven taken to social networks threaten the president, Carlos Alvarado and the Minister of Security Michael Soto, in response to the tear gas used by police against protesters blocking the Moin RECOPE plant.

In the video posted on Facebook, two masked men made the threat.

The put the President on notice that they are tired and will teach the President that his arrogance and ignorance will fall, “if war is what you want, a war you will get.”