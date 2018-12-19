Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) informs of its holiday hours at all (air, land and maritime) border control points.

If you are traveling to and from Costa Rica, keep the following holiday open and closing times in mind.

Peñas Blancas (border with Nicaragua):

December 24 – 6 am to 9 pm

December 25 – 6 am to 6 pm

December 31 – 6 am to 9 pm

January 01 – 6 am to 6 pm

All other times are normal hours, from 6 am to midnight.

Paso Canoas (border with Panama):

December 24 – 6 am to 6 pm

December 25 – 6 am to 6 pm

December 26 – 4 am to 10 pm

December 30 – 4 am to 10 pm

December 31 – 6 am to 6 pm

January 01 – 6 am to 6 pm

All other times are nomal hours, from 6 am to to 10pm.

La Tablillas (border with Nicaragua:

Normal hours 7 am to 5 pm

Juan Santamaria International airport in San Jose (SJO)

24 hrs / 7 days

Daniel Oduber International airport in Liberia (LIR)

5 am to 10 pm

Tobia Bolaños (Pavas) airport

6 am to 6 pm

Immigration control points at Puntarenas, Quepso, San Carlos, Upala, Sarapiqui, Los Chiles, Limon, Guapiles, Liberia, Nicoya and El Coco:

Mondays to Fridays, 8 am to 4 pm.

Main offices in La Uruca and regional offices:

Closed from December 22, 2018, to January 6, 2019. Normal business hours resume on Monday, January 7, 2019.

