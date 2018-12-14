Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería Costa Rica (DGMIE), on Thursday, reported the expulsion a Nicaraguan citizen for the sexual abuse of a minor in Costa Rica.



Immigration said they deported the man identified by his last names Baca Paniagua, permanent resident in the country since 2000, sentenced by the Alajuela Criminal Court.

The man is also banned from returning to Costa Rica for 25 years, due to the crime he committed, as established in article 187 pf the Ley de Migración y Extranjería N° 8764

According to the law, expulsion is executed when a foreign person, who has a legal stay in the country under any immigration category, through his or her actions has compromised the peace, security, tranquility and public order, through the commission of a crime against a minor, or aggression or crimes against the life of women, persons with disabilities or seniors.

“These operational actions are constant by the professional migration police, through which they seek to safeguard National Security. This expulsion in a reflection of institutional commitment to protect not only public order, but the vulnerable populations of the country,” said Stephen Madden, Deputy Director of the immigration police service

