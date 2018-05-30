Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería Costa Rica (DGNE), has joined the mega police operation coordinated by the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP) across the country, with the aim of reducing the recent crime wave through preventive actions.

On Friday, Maay 25, 34 officers of the immigration police joined the officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) in police controls in the areas of Paso Canoas, Los Chiles, San Carlos, Sabalito, Pérez Zeledón, Limón, Puntarenas, Liberia, Peñas Blancas and the Daniel Oduber Airport. Likewise, it was present in the central cantons of San José, Alajuela, Heredia and Cartago.

The immigration officials participated in roadblocks, inspections of commercial premises, nightclubs, bars, and patrols in conjunction with officials of the Fuerza Publica.

The results included the verification of migratory documents of 266 people, of which 2 were detained for “irregular migratory status” in the country and 60 were given notice to appear at the immigration office, while one person was referred to the PANI, the child welfare agency.