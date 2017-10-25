The alleged leader of the Akl brothers criminal organization has been deported to Isreal, after being captured in downtown Escazu about two weeks ago.

The immigration service confirmed the deportation of Lita Jake, an Israeli national, who entered Costa Rica in 2011 and applied for temporary residency in 2012.

According to Esteban Obando, deputy director of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – immigration service, Jake’s residency request was rejected after determining his ties to organized crime in the country.

“Based on information obtained through “Operacion Mapeo” (a program linking all the police organizations in the country) of the leadership role the Israeli held in the criminal organization, we proceeded with the deportation,” said a statement by DGME.

Jake is alleged to have taken over the leadership of the criminal organization of Elias and Ziad Akl, dedicated to loan sharking (lending money at exorbitant interest), whose clients were mainly formal and informal taxi drivers; then when the clients could not pay, the group resorted to violence, threats, and extortion. The criminal group is also believed to have ties to drug trafficking.

Elias Akl was gunned down on May 15 in Escazu and his brother detained the same day at the Juan Santamaria (San Jose) international airport while trying to flee to Canada.

