The torrential downpours of Saturday afternoon practically countrywide was the product of tropical wave number 40, says the national weather service, the Instituto Nacional Metereologico (IMN).

One the routes most affected by the downpour was the 27, the San Jose – Caldera, that did not escape the ravages of nature, flooding some parts of the road.

The social networks were inundated with photos and videos capturing the impressive waterfall that also carried mud and stones that fell on the road, between Atenas and Orotina, thus endangering the lives of those traveling along the road.

Add to that the number of accidents caused by imprudent driving during severe weather conditions and the volume of Independence Day holiday long weekend traffic, collapsing the gaterway to the Pacific.

And if that wasn’t enough yesterday, the Ruta 1, the Interamerican highway, in the area of the Cambronero, was closed due to a landslide.

For today, Sunday, Globalvia, the ruta 27 concessionaire, announced there would not be the customary ‘reversible lane’, that will complicate the return of vacationers to the greater San Jose area.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.