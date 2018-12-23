The annual “Zapote Fair” kicks of Christmas Day and a staple of Zapote are the “Toros” (Bulls). If you can’t go to the Zapote, Repretel will bring all the bulls live to your television screen.

If you are a lover of horses and parades and all that it entails, mark your calendar for December 26 when the “Tope Nacional” takes over Paseo Colon and Avenida Segunda in San Jose.

Though the event will be carried live by both Teletica and Repretel, tens of thousands are expected to take in the event in person.

If the horses is not enough, on Thursday, December 27, the “Carnaval” returns to San Jose, when once again Paseo Colon and Avenida Segunda are ready to party. Teletica will broadcast the Carnaval live.

Question, I could never get the answer to, Why do they always put the Carnaval after the Tope, given that horses do what they do and the cleanup crews do not, never shoveling up everything?

