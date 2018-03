(Reuters) – UK Car dealership chain Inchcape Plc announced on Monday it would buy family-run Grupo Rudelman, an automotive distribution business in Central America, as it looked to strengthen its presence in the emerging markets.

Inchcape, which trades in more than two dozen countries, will pay Grupo Rudelman’s shareholders US$284 million, gaining access to the Suzuki-led distribution business – which sold 12,500 new Suzuki vehicles in 2017 – in Costa Rica and Panama.

Source: Euronews