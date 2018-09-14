A group of trade unionists, apparently from the National Association of Educators (ANDE), boycotted on Thursday blocked the passage of the Independence Torch north of Liberia, Guanacaste, as it moved, as is tradition, from the border with Nicaragua, by students who have been prepared for months back for that task.

In the blockade located seven kilometers north of Liberia, protesters surrounded the youths and prevented them, for at least three hours, from moving with the Torch, confirmed the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).

Police had to intervene to protect the students and the Torch, one of the symbols of the national holiday.

However, in the negotiation with the demonstrators that took about two hours, MEP officials in charge of the activity had to light another Torch, a replica of the real one, to use it on the other side of the blockade and continue the run to Cartago.

The real torch arrived in Liberia at 8:38 pm, three hours late, to be guarded by police while the replica continued on its journey.

The Independence Torch, each year on September 13, is received from Nicaragua and carried to the Cartago for the September 15 Indepedence Day ceremonies.

Cartago was the center of government when Costa Rica gained its independence.