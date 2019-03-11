During India’s Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visit to Costa Rica last week, he met with President Carlos Alvarado Quesada and held “fruitful” discussions on a range of issues, including cross border terrorism, and new areas of collaboration that hold potential to boost the bilateral ties.

In addition, the two countries signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” between India and CostaRica on waiving visa requirements for Diplomatic and Official passport holders and a “Letter of Intent” to collaborate in the field of Biotechnology.

“Indian strengths that Costa Rica can benefit from include space and biotechnology, Renewable Energy including solar, pharmaceuticals, ICT particularly eGovernance, hydroelectric generators and power plant equipment, farm machinery & skill upgradation, railway construction,” Naidu said.

“Costa Rica is the largest economy in Central America. Costa Rican companies are invited to invest in and benefit from the fastest growing large economy. Current bilateral trade volumes between both countries are to the tune of USD 200 million,” he said.

Terming Costa Rica as an “important partner” of India, Naidu said the two countries shared “close and cordial” ties based on their shared commitment to the pursuit of democracy, pluralism, multiculturalism, freedom of Press and equitable human rights.

Naidu also became the first from India on Friday to receive an honorary doctorate by the University of Peace founded by the United Nations.

M Venkaiah Naidu left Costa Rica on Friday (March 9, 2019).

