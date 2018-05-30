Following the clean up of the landslide that chocked off completely passage through the Cerro de la Muerte on the Ruta 2 on Monday and subsequent re-opening Tuesday morning, a series of landslides shut it down the Interamerican Sur Tuesday afternoon, this time at kilometers 133, 128 and 118 south of Perez Zeledon.

The heavy rains of Tuesday in the Zona Sur affected the Interamericana Sur, forcing its closure until further notice.

Crews of the Consejo Nacionalidad de Vialidad (Conavi) are working to clear the road, but it will really depend on the weather.

If you are traveling to the southern zone (Zona Sur) from the Central Valley, best use the Costanera Sur.