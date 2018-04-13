See our story on this: Internet Purchases Would Pay Double Tax, If Propose Tax Reform Approved
Home Lighter Side Internet Purchases Would Pay Double Tax
Internet Purchases Would Pay Double Tax
ByRico
-
0
LATEST
Climbing Chirripo Mountain: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly!
Chirripo Mountain is the highest mountain in Costa Rica towering over the landscape at 12, 530 ft. The Mountain is in the Chirripo National...
One Day Tours Invite Young People to Discover Costa Rica
Short trips to national paradises is gaining strength among travel agencies as a strategy to attract young people, due to their popularity in social...
Burger King Will Expand, Have breakfast and Open 24 Hours
Burger King in Costa Rica hopes to offer more options in its menu, have greater coverage in the country and capture the public attention...
Costa Rica Inflation 2.6% YOY as of March 2018
In March, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a monthly variation of 0.59%, mainly explained by the prices of Entertainment and culture sector, and...
Internet Purchases Would Pay Double Tax
See our story on this: Internet Purchases Would Pay Double Tax, If Propose Tax Reform Approved
Internet Purchases Would Pay Double Tax, If Propose Tax Reform Approved
Purchases made online in Costa Rica would have two types of taxes, if the current text of the Ley de Fortalecimiento de las Finanzas...
Financing for the Coffee Sector
A new bill has been presented to grant resources at a preferential rate to coffee producers, aimed particularly at the smaller ones. According to the...
TRENDING / POPULAR
Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral
American actress Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the hackers, who shamelessly filtered the intimate photos of the actress with...
American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco
The survivor of the shark attack in the Isla del Coco on Thursday, the 26-year-old diving guide identified by his last name Jimenez, said...
How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Costa Rica?
As Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and Floridians ready for Irma's potential landfall, how will it affect Costa Rica? Although Hurricane Irma...
RANDOM
Consumption in Central America: Some Rise and Others Fall
CENTRAL AMERICA NEWS - In 2014 the volume of household consumption increased by 16% in Nicaragua, 7% in El Salvador, 5% in Panama and...
ICE Reports 1st. Quarter Loss Of ¢33 Billion Due To Exchange Rate Fluctuations
Q COSTA RICA - Like many in Costa Rica whose income is in colones and debt in U.S. dollars, the state power and light...
Number Portability for Fixed Telephone Lines
COSTA RICA NEWS -- Fourteen companies have registered to provide a service that up until now has been dominated by the state telecom, the Instituto...
Fishemen Discover Body Of Missing American Drowned In Jaco
(QCOSTARICA) The Cruz Roja (Red Cross) reported the discovery of the body of the missing American, Richard Jean-Georges, who disappeared Saturday while enjoying the...
By Any Means Necessary: Refugees Fleeing Violence in Central America
Women and children from Central America began arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in unprecedented numbers during the summer of 2014. Referring to the “urgent...