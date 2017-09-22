If you have been waiting to update from your current phone to the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, Monday, September 25, is the day.

On that date, Tiendas Gollo will have the Apple’s newest phone at five stores: Zapote, Paseo de la Flores (Heredia), Guadalupe, City Mall (Alajuela) and Belen.

The iPhone 8 will also be available for purchase online at www.gollotienda.com.

All other stores will see the iPhone 9 starting Friday, September 29.

The price for the iPhone 8 is ¢649,000 for the 64GB model, the only price announced so far.

Movistar, Claro and Kölbi, Costa Rica’s telcos would only say they will announce when the phones will be available. The official Apple store in Costa Rica, iCon did not comment.

CNet.com offers the following review on the iPhone 8:

The Good . The iPhone 8 offers wireless charging, lightning-fast performance and small but solid upgrades to its camera, screen and speakers. Its starting storage size is a roomy 64GB, double that of the iPhone 7.

. The iPhone 8 offers wireless charging, lightning-fast performance and small but solid upgrades to its camera, screen and speakers. Its starting storage size is a roomy 64GB, double that of the iPhone 7. The Bad . This phone has the same pedestrian design, missing headphone jack and battery life as the iPhone 7 — and no dual camera either. The iPhone 8 costs a bit more than baseline new iPhones in years past, and comes only in black, silver and a new shade of gold.

. This phone has the same pedestrian design, missing headphone jack and battery life as the iPhone 7 — and no dual camera either. The iPhone 8 costs a bit more than baseline new iPhones in years past, and comes only in black, silver and a new shade of gold. The Bottom Line. The sensible, speedy iPhone 8 makes a nice upgrade to the iPhone 6S and earlier siblings, but we won’t know until November how it compares to the much pricier iPhone X.

The X Factor

We think it’s likely many buyers will wait out the arrival of the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10). Cnet asks, “why buy an iPhone 8 when that sexy iPhone X is just around the corner?”

Most likely many will see the iPhone 8 is essentially the “iPhone 7S. Last year’s design with this year’s technology.”

No date has been confirmed, but rumors have it arriving in Costa Rica in December. Apple announced that iPhone X pre-orders will begin on October 27. Telcos in Australia have announced a November 3 for the X’s arrival to that continent. US pricing starts at US$999.

iPhone X specs:

5.8in Super Retina (2436×1125) OLED edge-to-edge display

New ‘all-glass’ design with IP67 certification

143.6×70.9×7.7 mm, 179g

Wireless charging support

Apple A11 chip with Apple-designed GPU

Face ID

iOS 11 with improved Siri, P2P payments

Vertical 12MP dual cameras with OIS, 7MP front-facing camera

Support for LTE speeds up to 450Mbps

Wireless charging/fast charging support

Battery life quoted at 21 hours of talk time

64GB/256GB storage

Do you wait for the iPhone X? (Yes)

iOS 11

iOS 11, released on September 19, introduces major design changes, new app features, and a complete interface overhaul for the iPad.

If you have an iPhone 5 and up, upgrade to the iOS 11 today. I did and it is great. But, before you do, don’t forget to backup your phone.

After you’ve done the upgrade, head on over to TechCrunch.com for “15 neat hidden features in iOS 11”.

