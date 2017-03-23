Is Canadian Woman A Victim Of A Cult in Costa Rica?

Q COSTA RICA – Kayla Jean Reid went missing in February, a possible victim of a “cult” in Costa Rica, says the mother of the 21-year-old from Corner Brook, Newfoundland.

In an article published by CBC.ca on Friday, March 17, 2017, the family says Kayla has been seen in Costa Rica in a video posted by Eligio Bishop, also known as Natureboy.

Tammy Reid told CBC that she’s worried for the safety of her daughter, and believes she is being “brainwashed” by the man — who, through Facebook and YouTube, preaches that the sun manifested itself on earth to create black women, tells his followers not to trust their senses, and suggests that all people share one consciousness and identity.

“I think he lured her to come down,” Reid told CBC Radio’s Corner Brook Morning Show on Friday. “I more or less think he has her brainwashed.”

Mrs. Reid said her daughter left for St. John’s around Feb. 23 on the pretense of going to a church retreat and was told by one of her daughter’s friends that she actually left to go to the St. John’s airport early on Feb. 26.

A few days later, when Mrs. Reid realized that her daughter was not coming home, she contacted police. “Kayla was talking before about going down to another country with a group,” she said. “I tried to talk to her about it but she didn’t want to hear it … she had to be talking to this Natureboy.”

‘I don’t want anybody getting hurt because I’m here.’ – Kayla Reid

The video, posted by Eligio Bishop a.k.a Nature Boy on March 3, talks directly about the Kalya or “Sun Ray”.

In the video, Bishop said Kayla is an example of someone who has a “mutation” in her “hardware.”

“This hardware that you are now looking at, this hardware is a mutation hardware from the archetype,” Bishop said. “Hardware that are lower self, with the consciousness, the software of the higher self.”

In the same video Bishop addresses accusations that he is a cult leader.

“I am the cult leader to them. To whoever watches that doesn’t know who they are or what they are or what one is, for I am them,” he said. “They are not conscious. One is not conscious of the fact that I am them. So in their unconsciousness, they see Natureboy and separate me from them …. and this is how you know these are demons. Or one’s lower self. Because I am the only thing in existence.”

The CBC.ca report says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary – the Newfoundland provincial police – is “no longer investigating this missing persons file.”

But the story doesn’t end there.

In a follow-up video, Bishop speaks with a CBC reporter about Kayla Reid, who has joined his group in Costa Rica.

Bishop says the media tried to portray him as ‘someone that had stolen their white daughter’.

The March 21, 2017 CBC article says Kayla is going back to Newfoundland to avoid anyone getting in trouble.

On Tuesday, Bishop and Kayla hosted a Facebook Live video that lasted about 50 minutes, talking about her decision to leave.

“I don’t want anybody getting hurt because I’m here,” Kayla Reid said during a live video broadcast from Costa Rica.

Also on Tuesday, posted on Facebook is a photo of Kayla being “officially been dropped off at the San Jose Airport”.

“I came here to be free … I didn’t want any contact with them anymore. They are still being possessive over me,” Kayla said.

Kayla herself said this trip to Costa Rica wasn’t the first time she wanted to leave Canada and her family in Corner Brook. “I just felt like I belonged here. That’s why I came here. My heart just felt like this is my family so that’s why I came here,” she said.

“I had plans to leave [Canada] even before, and then they tried to be possessive over me so I got put on pills because I wanted to leave.”

‘We’re not really a cult’

Bishop explains in the video, “They’re trying to depict me in the media as they always do when they’re trying to kill someone, as someone that is dangerous, someone that had stolen their white daughter and controlling her mind.”

Because of the recent news coverage surrounding Kayla Reid, Bishop added he’s no longer welcoming new people to join him in Costa Rica.

Instead, he advised others to “start your own tribe” and become “your own Natureboy.”

Click here for more YouTube videos on Natureboy.

Source: CBC.ca; Youtube

