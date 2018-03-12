That depends. For most people, it´s not.

Pro: Very low violence, slow life, lots of books and diversity. Lots of beaches and good weather for the most part. Free healthcare, nice organic food, low cost of living when compared with other Latin American countries.

Con: Little to no civil rights, free speech or freedom of assembly. No presumption of innocence. Poor infrastructure and internet access, low quality of service overall and few options for pretty much any activity or product you can think of. Also, a lot of common things are completely absent outside the larger cities.

So, if you are a young, ambitious person? Cuba is not the place for you. If you are looking to start a company or make a living in high tech or something similarly demanding of developed infrastructure? Not the place.

If you are an older person living on memories and family visits? Excellent place to be. For a holiday to remember and put a postcard in your cubicle? This is the place for it.

Are you LGBT+? The LGB could get along fairly well in the cities, not necessarily in the countryside. The T+ will have a hard time anywhere.