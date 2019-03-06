If you feel your business website is outdated, you’re not alone. With 81% of the population thinking the same, it’s important that you have a website that is current and frequently updated to avoid consumers losing interest in your brand.

So what exactly does it mean to have an outdated website? What steps can you take to remedy the situation you may find your site in?

Let’s take a closer look.

Research Says It All

New research has been conducted that shows there is a clear demand for ensuring your website is up to date and current. 1,013 US-based citizens aged between 18 and 60 took part in a survey that revealed that 81% think less of a brand if their website is not up to date.

This should be a rather alarming statistic to any company that has an online presence. What it shows is that you could be missing out on a huge amount of traffic that can be converted into sales, simply because of how your website looks and acts.

Also, 39% of participants would be hesitant to use a service or product if the website isn’t current and fresh, again going back to potential lost sales. Close to 1/3 of participants said that they were put off by a website if there is no search box and with more than 40% of those surveyed saying that a search box is the most essential feature on a website, it’s clear to see just how important a search box is needed. This is a feature that is relatively easy to add from a website developer’s standpoint yet has a massive impact on the customer experience.

What the Customers Want

Roughly 43% of those surveyed ranked ease of use as the number one priority in making their online activity easier. Customers can be quickly and easily frustrated with a site if the content isn’t loading smoothly and quickly, as well as being easy to find. Meanwhile, 50% of respondents said that user content such as photos and reviews helped them the most when shopping online. Providing visitors with those images helps to create a more tangible impression of the product or service you are offering. Also, 25% of participants stated that the most important feature of a website is when they contact them about a service or product that they have remaining in their shopping cart. This is often done by sending an email to remind the shopper that there are items left in their shopping cart still, and would they like to complete the purchase.

Privacy and Personal Data

When privacy and personal data was mentioned, 41% of which are fine with websites keeping their personal data if it enhances their user experience, as long as their data is not shared with third parties. However, 32% of those surveyed understood that there is a trade-off between a better online experience and privacy. With 36% of respondents having concerns about their privacy online, more needs to be done to ensure customers feel safe and secure when online shopping. The measures you take to ensure their privacy and security should also be clearly laid out for them to see.

Advertisements

When thinking of pop up ads that appear on social media platforms when a user is browsing, only 9% feel they are a good thing. Around 26% surveyed felt negative towards ads that appear on their social media pages (when taking device activity and browser history into account). However, 50% of those surveyed said that they enjoyed the convenience of viewing tailored ads but were also skeptical of how their data was being stored. Clearly, it is a fine balance that you need to try to figure out.

Improving Your Website

Now you have an idea of what the general public thinks, you should make necessary changes to ensure your website is up to date and current. There are various things you can do such as by using a dedicated server as only you will be in control, rather than having to share with other users. As you will be the only customer, this means that you can have full system resources directly at your fingertips. It also means that it will keep up with your website demands as traffic grows, putting more stress on the host. Customers shouldn’t notice any difference at all in terms of user experience, no matter how much traffic the site is dealing with.

It’s clear to see that when it comes to running a business, your website should be the number one priority. Keeping your page updated with relevant information and interesting content will ensure customers stay loyal to your website, returning on a regular basis. Remaining consistent and motivated is key for maintaining the success of your business website and growing your customer base.

