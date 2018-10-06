The ‘acumulado’ ball just won’t drop. It’s been since June since the last time the accumulated jackpot was one. Since, 47 draws = three draws a week – have returned a blank.

The next draw on Sunday with the jackpot now at ¢1,370,000,000 colones (some US$2.3 million dollars).

The Junta de Protección Social (JPS) – the Costa Rica Lottery – keeps reducing the number of blanks in the ‘tombola’ (wheel) and reports sales of almost 100% of the issued tickets for each draw. The acumulado is an additional draw to the regular lotteries on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.