A man of Italian nationality died Wednesday night after being wounded with a knife, while he was in the Parque Metropolitano La Sabana. According to the police report, officers found the man with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

The man was taken to the San Juan de Dios Hospital where minutes after his entry was declared lifeless, reported the Cruz Roja (Red Cross).

Italian murdered in Los Yoses was investigated in Europe for drug trafficking

According to the witnesses, the 50-year-old victim (whose identity has not yet been confirmed) was walking in the park when he was attacked, around 8:20 pm Wednesday. The reasons for the attack are unknown.

Body found in the Zurquí is missing Italian businessman

The case is being investigated by Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ).

So far this year there have been more than 552 homicides.

