Temperatures in the Central Vally could reach as high as 31 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) today, March 17, a few degrees hotter than than usual.

That is the prediction by the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – national weather service, that added outside the Central Valley, in places like Liberia, Guancaster, 35 and 36 Celsius will be norm today. Record numbers could also be along the Pacific coasts of the country.



Remember to stay hydrated (drink lots of fluids), keep head covered from the scorching sun and apply sun screen if outdoors.