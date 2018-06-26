It’s official, Costa Rica’s national team is the only in the World Cup 2018 in Russia not to score a goal. Of the 32 teams participating in the world event, the Ticos, after two games, have yet to put one past a goalie.

Costa Rica had been in the small club of teams that had not scored in the World Cup 2018, that included Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Peru. However, on Monday, Morocco managed to score against Spain, twice, while Saudi Arabia beat Egypt 2-1. On Tuesday, Peru scored their coveted goal against Australia.

That leaves only the La Sele in that awkward position of not scoring. Hopefully, they can change tomorrow, their the last chance in the World Cup 2018 before going home, as they face Switzerland in their third and final World Cup 2018 showing.

It’s bad enough to have been eliminated, losing their first two games, after the expected going past their high of the World Cup 2014. Worse if they come home without even one goal. Pura Vida, mae!