Quantcast

It’s Open, The South Half of the ‘Platina’!

By Rico on 20 March 2017

Officially known as the “Alfredo González Flores”, but will forever be the ‘platina’, the three lanes of the south half of the bridge were opened to traffic this morning.

Q COSTA RICA – As promised last week, the three lanes of the south half of the ‘platina’ bridge – officially known as the “Alfredo González Flores” – opened to traffic this morning. With television news cameras grabbing the action, President Luis Guillermo Solis at 6:00am this morning donned the role of traffic cop and waved the first cars from Alajuela to San Jose, to cross the bridge.

In the words of the President, “We want to emphasize the work is not complete…drivers should use caution in crossing…we couldn’t wait any longer.”

With arm raised, President Solis, donning the had of traffic cop, waves traffic to start flowing on the new half of the ‘platina’ bridge

With the President’s hand motion, Transit police immediately removed the barriers and tow lanes of Alajuela – San Jose bound traffic began normal flow. Once traffic of the San Jose – Alajuela bound was diverted onto the one lane of the three new lanes, work crews began immediately working on the north half of the bridge, those three lanes expected to be ready for traffic by April 30.

The opening of the new lanes also means a relief for traffic congestion on the alternate routes.

Also, restrictions for crossing the ‘platina’ bridge were lifted. That is, all vehicular traffic can now move across the bridge, at all hours, removing the limit of only public transit vehicles during morning and afternoon rush hours.

To move the maxim traffic flow in the right direction for the morning and afternoons, the bridge will be two lanes to San Jose and one lane to Alajuela from midnight to noon; and two lanes to Alajuela and one lane to San Jose from noon to midnight. Basically, the centre lane becomes a reversible lane.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service.
If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it.
What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

About Rico

Rico "Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! Rico brings his special kind of savvy to online marketing. His websites are engaging, provocative, informative and sometimes off the wall, where you either like or you leave it. The same goes for him, like him or leave him.There is no middle ground. No compromises, only a passion to present reality as he sees it!

Connect

Follow on Twitter Connect on Facebook Find on Google+ View all Posts Visit Website
Q Costa Rica News
QCostarica.com - Powered by The Q Media  