JetBlue announced Thursday (September 20) that starting this month it will now offer fresh food on select Latin America and Caribbean routes for the very first time.

Popular on domestic long-haul flights, EatUp Café menu items are now available for purchase on international flights longer than four hours departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). Additionally this month, the airline introduced three all-new EatUp snack boxes featuring refreshed, curated treats for all tastes.

“We are always looking for new ways to push the envelope when it comes to serving food at 35,000 feet,” said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing, JetBlue. “Imagine having a Mediterranean salad shaker on your way to Costa Rica. The Latin America and Caribbean regions account for one-third of our flying, so it’s only natural that we bring this fresh food offering to even more JetBlue customers.”

Bringing EatUp Café to More Latin America and Caribbean Routes

EatUp Café has been available on more than two dozen transcontinental routes from John F. Kennedy International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Now, the airline is bringing its popular fresh food offering to more Latin America and Caribbean flights, providing customers with freshly-prepared meals on more than 70 domestic and international routes combined.

New Routes to/from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and to/from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) include Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR). Click here for a list of all routes.