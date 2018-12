Losing your license plates during the holidays means you will be on foot until the new year.

As the caricature by Crhoy.com shows us, not even Santa is immune from the grabby paws of the Transitos (traffic cops).

The Cosevi (the licensing division of the Ministry of Transport) closes for business for the holidays at the end of the day Friday (December 21) and will re-open on Monday, January 7.

