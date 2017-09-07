Despite the general consensus of late among many that the business climate in Costa Rica has slowed down in the past several months, a number of businesses are increasing their staff and looking to hire.

Here are some of the job offers on the table right now.

Grupo Britt that is looking to fill some 50 jobs in Liberia, Guanacaste. The company is holding a job fair from September 11 to 14, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, at the hotel Los Boyeros.

Jobs available include supervisors, bar attendants, kitchen assistants, salon workers, bartenders, sales and cleaning staff.

“For Britt, human talent is its greatest asset,” said Paola Alfaro, corporate manager of Human Resources at Grupo Britt.

The fast food chain Taco Bell is looking to hire 100 people for San Jose and Liberia to staff new points of sale. The company recently announced the opening of five new locations in Hatillo, Walmart San Sebastian, Parque La Merced and Plaza Rohrmoser in San Jose and Liberia, in Guanacaste.

The job offers include full-time positions, as well as part-time to work on weekends and holidays.

Randall Bravo, Human Resources manager at Taco Bell, said the minimum is 9th grade. More information and employment application is available at www.tacobell.co.cr.

The Municipality of San Jose is holding a job fair on September 8, between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm in the Gimnasio BN Areans de la Cuidad Deportiva de Hatillo.

Some 1,200 positions are up for grabs from the 25 companies participating in the event.

“The objective of the (job) fair is to support the unemployed or underemployed in the canton of San Jose in their search for formal (legal) employment, bringing them closer to companies that need staff and have vacancies,” said Mariella Echeverría, head of Social and Economic Services at the Muni.

A group of businesses in Escazu are expanding their work force. Price Smart, Siman, Pequeño Mundo, Taco Bar, Subway, McDonald’s, security company K9 and Delta, Rostipollos, Adoc, Pops, Intensa, Distrito Automotriz, Costa Rica Country Club, EPA and Tims Internacional all took part in a job fair held by the Municipalidad de Escazu last Friday. Those interested in working with any of those companies should contact their human resources departments directly for vacancies.

The granddaddy of all job offers is from Amazon. The American electronic commerce and cloud computing company is looking to hire 2,500 people before the end of the year.

Positions available are in areas such as customer service, administration, human resources, finance, and research, as well as general positions.

“Costa Rica is a country that offers quality human talent, so we decided to continue investing in hiring Costa Rican personnel. Currently, we are more than 5,000 people who are part of this company,” said Alejandro Filloy, general manager of Amazon Costa Rica.

The main requirement at Amazon is a second language whether it be English, Portuguese, Italian or French.

Those who wish to apply can do so through the site www.amazon.jobs or by telephone at 2562-9111.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.