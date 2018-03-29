The geographical and accessibility features offered by barrios La California, Escalante and Rohrmoser, make these three San Jose neighborhoods booming destinations in terms of real estate development, gastronomic and entertainment projects.

Wide streets, good public transport, access to services, presence of nearby universities, absence of conflicting communities in their surroundings and the need for people to live experiences are some of the aspects that favor them.

“The three zones are emerging (…) Firstly, because demand still has a high attraction, and second because there are still spaces for development,” said Esmeralda Barreiro, director of Triada Research & Planning.

Source (in Spanish): La República