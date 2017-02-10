Quantcast

Journey to a Costa Rican Food Forest

By Rico on 10 February 2017

(Q COSTA RICA) Pura Vida! Journey To A Costa Rican Food Forest. Filmmaker and Great Big Storyteller Ben Brown heads into the jungles of Costa Rica, to answer the question, “Where does my food actually come from?

In the words of Brown, “Everyday we consume products from around the globe with no thought as to where and by whom they are grown or created”.

Watch the video.

Article originally appeared on Greatbigstory.com.

Great Big Story is a video network dedicated to the untold, overlooked & flat-out amazing. Humans are capable of incredible things & we’re here to tell their stories. When a rocket lands in your backyard, you get in.

