The Venezuela National Assembly on Tuesday appointed María Faría as the new diplomatic representative in Costa Rica, following Juan Guaidó’s self-proclaimed presidency of Venezuela last week.

María Faría was appointed along with other diplomats in different countries of Latin America and many of these from the Lima Group of countries: Argentina (Alisa Trota), Canada (Orlando Viera), Chile (Guarequena Gutiérrez), Colombia (Humberto Calderón), Ecuador (Rene de Sola), Honduras (Claudio Sandoval), Panama (Fabiola Zacarce) and Peru ( Carlos Scull).

The announcement was made by Guaidó on his Twitter account.

Guaidó’s surprise announcement on January 23, and with the almost immediate support of the United States, triggered a serious political crisis in Venezuela.

Protests and riots mainly in the capital city of Caracas left some 40 dead and 850 arrested, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Nicolas Maduro, who was re-elected as president for a second term last May and took office on January, has denounced the maneuver as a coup led by the United States, that on Monday imposed oil sanctions on Venezuela, whose budget depends entirely on oil revenues and gave Guaid+ control of Venezuela’s accounts in the U.S.

Rodolfo Piza, Costa Rica’s Minister of the Presidency, said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, that “the consequences of the decision on the recognition of Mr. Guaidó’s government in Venezuela will be applied, the procedures and changes, approval, they will correspond to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the Presidency.”

Venezuelans in Costa Rica approve appointment

Napoleón Martínez, coordinator in the country of the movement “Venezuela we are all one” (Venezuela somos todos) gave a thumbs up to the Faria’s appointment.

“She lives in the country with her husband and her son, who was born here, for the last 6 years and has always supported us in some processes,” Martínez said.

For her part, Maria Faría wrote on her Facebook account the following on Costa Rica: “This country s blessed by its nature. This country is blessed by its beautiful people. This country is blessed by its Peace and democracy, is recognized worldwide for having a consolidated democracy. This country is characterized because they are faithful defenders of human rights, safeguard the common good of the citizen, teach that education is the true engine of personal development . This country is blessed when every child who has the Nation knows that Thanks to those Patriots who abolished the Army on December 1, 1948, they will be able to live in a country whose protection depends on civil society … “.

