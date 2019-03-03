A judge prohibited two policemen from carrying of firearms, suspected in taking money and cell phones from two tourists in Playa Jacó.

The decision against the officers, identified by their last names Faerron and Falcón, was handed down Friday afternoon by the Criminal Court of Garabito.

In addition to that, the judge prohibited them from being in the area of Garabito (Jaco), ordered them to be relocated from the (Garabito) delegation and prohibited them from carrying out work outside that delegation.

Both officers were accused on Thursday when, apparently, at 5:45 am, in the commercial area of Jacó, the officers intercepted two foreigners, whose nationality was not specified.

Then foreigners visiting Costa Rica where then taken to Clarita beach (located in the vicinity of the Jacó bus terminal), where, after requested to hand over their wallets, the officers apparently took the money, about US$400, cell phones and other goods and left them there.

According to the police report, the foreigners spotted another police patrol and told them their story.

The Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) has opened an administrative investigation into the conduct of the officers.

