Q MAGAZINE – It’s nothing new that the beautiful Costa Rican model Melissa Mora shares with her followers images in sexy poses and attire, highlighting her exuberant physical attributes.

Lindo día 💋💋 #sexy #photo #fotografia @styloscr #makeup @adan_chinchilla_ #costarica #diva #latina A post shared by Melissa Mora (@melissamoraoficial) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

But her recent series of photos are not for the faint of heart, that shows her lying on a bed, naked and covered only a by a pillow.

Buenos días #instagram #goodmorning #lindodia 😘😘😘#makeup @adan_chinchilla_ #fotografia @styloscr #sexy A post shared by Melissa Mora (@melissamoraoficial) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

To keep the intrigue going, Melissa has been posting one photo at a time, giving her fans hope that, one day soon, she will uncover it all.

Lindo día #sexy #sexy #fotografia @styloscr #makeup @adan_chinchilla_ A post shared by Melissa Mora (@melissamoraoficial) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

And maybe she will. We can only hope.

Melissa Mora:

