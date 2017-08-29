Daily we have reports of incidents betwen the commuter train and vehicles and people on the trains tracks. But, the following takes the cake, two drivers completely disrespecting the railway tracks.
From the video, it appears the drivers use active train tracks to park.
Where’s the traffic cop with the screwdriver when you need one?
This in front of the UCR in San Pedro.
Conductores irrespetando el derecho de vía y poniendo su vida en riesgo, esto frente a la UCR en San Pedro #TrenCR pic.twitter.com/bOfjflM5tG
— INCOFERCR (@INCOFERCR) August 28, 2017
Fortunately, the cars were moved in time before. Dumb. Just plain dumb.
Mientras tanto… frente a la UCR, San Pedro, el tren no puede pasar porque hay vehículos estacionados en la línea férrea. pic.twitter.com/9Kn7FX0sUx
— Ruta Alterna (@rutaalterna) August 29, 2017