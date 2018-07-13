Costa Rican model Karina Ramos is enjoying herself, enjoying the last days before turning 24 and published on Tuesday a very sensual photograph next to her novio (boyfriend), Esteban Castillo.

In the image Kari appears unclothed in the upper part of the body, yes, but you cannot see anything because she is well ‘agarrada” (attached) to her lover, who is also shirtless. And anything more would violate Instagram rules.

Kari has never been shy about showning off her body in social networks, but now he is going a little further and adding a bit more spice to his sessions.

Kari turns 24 on July 14 and has been celebrating since last weekend.