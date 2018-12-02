After taking second place in the “Dancing With the Stars (Costa Rica)” competition, Keyla Sánchez took some time off for a vacation and sent her more than 430,000 followers on Instagram crazy with a photo while while enjoying the hotel’s pool, located in San Carlos.



The photo has more than 54,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

“I wanted and longed for this,” said the model and television personality.

Dancing with the Stars (Costa Rica), produced by Teletica, ended its season last Sunday (November 25).

Former beauty queen Johanna Solano was the winner.

See more of Keyla at Costa Rica Confidential.

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote

Related