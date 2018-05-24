MADRID – The father of Keylor Navas, Freddy, said at the screening of the film “Hombre de Fé” (Man of Faith), a biography of his son, “is a source of pride for his family and for Costa Rica”.

“Everything that he’s achieved is a source of pride for his family, he’s great example of work and discipline. We feel very happy to put Costa Rica way up there and he’s a source of pride for our country,” he said.

Freddy was emphatic regarding whether Keylor Navas, who plays for Real Madrid, would manage to hold the UEFA Champions League trophy high for the third consecutive year on Saturday, May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine, in its final match against Liverpool saying “We’re going to celebrate a third Champions League (cup).”

Regarding criticism of his son, he said that he doesn’t give it any “importance” and that he thinks about “the good moments.”

He did not want to talk about Keylor’s future, but he emphasized that his son is doing “very well and enjoying” playing for Europe’s current champion soccer team, adding, “Who wouldn’t like playing for Real Madrid.”