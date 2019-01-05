For the last few weeks, it’s been claimed that the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas is unhappy at Real Madrid and keen to leave. However, Navas has reportedly had a change of heart signed a new contract.

The 32-year-old Navas has fallen behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order at Madrid and had been expected to leave, recently linked to reports he was set to join Arsenal. However, Arsenal manager Unai Emery insisted there was no truth to the rumors, saying “we have never spoken about Navas. We are happy with the three goalkeepers that we have”.

According to Marca, Navas has signed a new deal which will keep him in the Spanish capital until 2021. His previous deal was due to expire next year.

The Costa Rican superstar is staying put with a new contract allegedly worth US$5.7 million dollars (¢3.4 billion colones) a year.

Navas made the headlines internationally during Costa Rica’s 2014 World Cup.

