Starting October 31, the Dutch airline, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, makes its return to Costa Rica with two weekly fligths between San Jose and Amsterdam.

The flights, between the Juan Santamaria (SJO) and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) will be on Tuesdays and Fridays, will in a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a 294 passenger capacity, in three classes: Business, Economy Comfort and Economy.

Flights on other days are by way of a Delta airlines connection.

Though the annuoncement was first made in April, this week the ariline offering return Fares from US$566.

For now, the airline is offering flights for the 2017-2018 tourist season that runs from November to March, and does not rule out restating regular service between the two countries as did more than a decade ago.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.