Monserrat, Ariana, Paula and Karina are the names of the “cuatrillizas” (quadruplets) born Monday morning in the Hospital Mexico in San Jose. The births were at 9:33 am, 9:35 a, 9:36 a, and 9:38 am.

The mother, from Liberia, Guanacaste, Jerlis Vazquez Briceño, is doing fine. The babies under the special care of the neonatal department of the hospital.

According to the hospital director, some 20 people participated in the births by caesarian.

Dr. Lucía Sandoval, head of the obstetrics service at Hospital México, commented that “the pregnancy reached 32 weeks, which is a great success in view of the fact that high-level pregnancies – more than two babies – definitely is a risk for the mother and the babies having complications.”

The good doctor added that the pregnancy was natural.

The mother has two other children.

